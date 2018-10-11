Be our guest at Mama Nita’s Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing quite like a perfect pizza or calzone. At Mama Nita's Pizza, you'll be able to experience tastes and flavors like you've never before imagined. We've got an outstanding selection of traditional and specialty pizzas, along with a wide variety of optional toppings and crust options. We even have gluten-free crust! Our calzones can include up to five pizza toppings and two sauces of your choosing. When you're in the mood for a pizza or calzone, nothing beats Mama Nita's Pizza.

All you can eat buffet is offered 7 days/week from 11am-8pm. Lunch buffet is $5.99 and dinner buffet is $7.49 and begins at 4pm. Senior Citizen days are Monday and Kids eat FREE every Tuesday.

Visit any of our three convenient locations in Greenfield, Fishers, and New Palestine, IN, any day of the week. Carry out and delivery options are available as well. If you have any dietary requirements such as gluten-free, vegan, or keto-friendly, just let us know, and we'll be happy to help you with our options!

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.