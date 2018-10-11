Frost Advisory issued north of Indy as our warm October takes a cold turn
WARM SPELL ENDS
After a string of above normal days (12 straight), the warm weather stretch has ended.
October can take a quick turn and this year isn’t letting us down! This afternoon takes on a NOVEMBER-like feel after the extended warm spell. Today is the COOLEST afternoon in over five months! We only made it to 56° at 4 p.m., which equals the normal high for November 8.
FROST POSSIBLE
And despite being the 2nd warmest October on record to date, we are right on schedule for a frost. October 12 is the average date for the first frost in Indianapolis.
We look for low temperatures to reach the 36-degree mark for the formation of frost. FROST is possible by early Friday morning especially outlying. A Frost Advisory has been issued in several counties north of Indianapolis. Tonight will be the COLDEST of the season overnight and coldest since April 30.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN
After an early morning chill and possible frost, sunshine will fade as a new weather stream quickly east by Friday evening. Rain chances are on the rise by late afternoon and early evening. The rain will end quickly late Friday night for a dry open to the weekend.