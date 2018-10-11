Frost Advisory issued north of Indy as our warm October takes a cold turn

WARM SPELL ENDS

After a string of above normal days (12 straight), the warm weather stretch has ended.

October can take a quick turn and this year isn’t letting us down! This afternoon takes on a NOVEMBER-like feel after the extended warm spell. Today is the COOLEST afternoon in over five months! We only made it to 56° at 4 p.m., which equals the normal high for November 8.

FROST POSSIBLE

And despite being the 2nd warmest October on record to date, we are right on schedule for a frost. October 12 is the average date for the first frost in Indianapolis.

We look for low temperatures to reach the 36-degree mark for the formation of frost. FROST is possible by early Friday morning especially outlying. A Frost Advisory has been issued in several counties north of Indianapolis. Tonight will be the COLDEST of the season overnight and coldest since April 30.