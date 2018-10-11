‘Just felt like love’: Stage 4 cancer survivor loses lucky charm in Fountain Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local cancer survivor needs your help finding a lost good luck charm that helped her survive stage 4 cancer.

Shamrock Garrett was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Doctors later found out it spread to her lymph nodes.

“I had no clue, no symptoms, nothing," Garrett said.

She underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy.

“My oldest daughter was behind me playing with my hair pulling through it," Garrett said. She said her daughter started bawling when her hair began falling out.

“You’re just so powerless," said her husband Ron Garrett. "You feel like there is nothing you can do.”

The cancer eventually metastasized and Shamrock had stage 4 cancer. The doctors told her it was treatable, but incurable. Throughout her fight she always wore a special necklace.

“It was just my lucky charm, it meant a lot to me," Garrett said.

The necklace has two pendants. One is a cross from her mother, the other is a shamrock from her late friend and daughter.

“Just felt like love you know? It was just there for a reason. I don’t know how to explain it," Garrett said.

Her last body scans came back cancer free. After years of hard times, Shamrock and her husband recently went out for a night in Fountain Square. The couple said it's been forever since they had a night without their children. Garrett lost the lucky necklace between Red Lion Grog House and the Rooftop Garden.

"I was devastated," Garrett said.

Restaurants in the area began asking for help on social media, and their posts have been shared more than a thousand times.

“She was in tears over it," Ron Garrett said of the support. Shannon asked him, "Why do 1,000 strangers care that I lost a necklace?”

They are grateful for all the help from the community, and they hope if it is indeed lost forever, that the person who has it needs the luck. If you think you've found the necklace, please contact FOX59 so we can get you in touch with the family.