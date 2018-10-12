× Former VP Biden, VP Pence campaign for Donnelly, Braun at separate Indiana events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana’s Senate candidates brought in some help in their effort to win the state’s hotly contested seat Friday night.

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly turned to former Vice President Joe Biden for a Friday night campaign stop in Hammond, located in the northwestern part of the state. Pacers star Victor Oladipo also made a surprise appearance to announce his endorsement for the Indiana senator.

Donnelly is running in a bitterly contested race to keep his seat. He faces Republican upstart Mike Braun, the businessman who won Indiana’s Republican primary.

Braun, for his part, is leaning on Vice President Mike Pence, who appeared for a fundraising dinner in Indianapolis to show his support for the businessman and other GOP candidates.