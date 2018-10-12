Frosty start to Friday; tracking showers for the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first Frost Advisory of the season is in effect through 9 AM EDT for our northernmost counties. The advisory includes the cities of Kokomo, Monticello and Lafayette. Patchy frost still possible near the Indianapolis area because temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 30s!

Skies are mostly clear this morning and they should remain clear through the first half of the day. More clouds will move into the state this afternoon with an approaching system.

Fox Futurecast has showers moving into western Indiana near 3 PM and becoming more scattered over the area during the evening hours.

High school football games tonight will be cool and soggy! Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s by kick-off.

Showers will exit overnight and skies will become clear early Saturday. There is going to be another chance for patchy frost on Saturday. Highs are going to rebound into the mid-50s tomorrow.