Indianapolis Children’s Choir kicks off new year of music

Posted 5:22 AM, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:35AM, October 12, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It's another season of angelic voices.  The Indianapolis Children's Choir is kicking off its new year of music.  Tickets are on sale now.  Artistic Director Joshua Pedde and some choir members talk about the new season.