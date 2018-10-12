× Off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant charged with OWI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on a drunk driving charge on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to a police report obtained by our partners at the Indy Star, Sgt. Donald Vancleve was discovered sleeping inside his Cadillac Escalade Thursday night at the BP gas station in the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Court documents say Vancleve had a blood-alcohol content of .161—twice the legal limit—when he was found. He was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Records show VanCleave was booked into Marion County Jail on Thursday and released Friday morning. He’s due in court on Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest and said Vancleve would remain on administrative leave as the case is being investigated. He’s been with the sheriff’s office since 2000.