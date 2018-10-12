× Pacers star Victor Oladipo endorses Joe Donnelly in Indiana’s U.S. Senate race

HAMMOND, Ind. – Victor Oladipo announced his endorsement for Joe Donnelly in Indiana’s U.S. Senate race Friday evening.

The Indiana Pacers star made the announcement during a surprise appearance at a rally in Hammond, alongside the Democratic senator and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Although Oladipo is from Maryland, he said during his speech that he considers everyone in the Hoosier State his “adopted family,” because they believed in him when no one else did. Before playing with the Pacers, he played at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Oladipo went on to say he was “humbled” to speak in front of the crowd and he also says he’s excited for the Pacers season to start next week.

The NBA All-Star closed his speech by telling the crowd “Vote Donnelly.”