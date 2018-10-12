× Pike sophomore Zaiver Simpson earns week eight ‘Play of the Game’ honors

Red Devils wide receiver Zavier Simpson’s acrobatic catch off the pass from Jasen Graves inside the five-yard line against North Central earned the most votes in this week’s poll, earning him Shelbourne Knee Center’s “Play of the Game.”

Shortly after that play, Simpson was laying out for a catch and broke his collarbone, ending his sophomore season. His mid-air twisting catch earned nearly 57 percent of this week’s votes to secure the Play of the Week title.