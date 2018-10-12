× Police search for Vermillion County 6-year-old missing since Wednesday

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – Police are searching for a 6-year-old missing from his Vermillion County home since Wednesday.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department declared a statewide Silver Alert for Bryier Clark Fauquher.

He is a white male, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 67 pounds, and he has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, October 10 at 6 p.m. in Clinton, Indiana. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Fauquher, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.

This is considered a Silver Alert because of a new law that went into effect on July 1. Because of the new law, missing children and teens that have a mental illness, intellectual disability, or another physical or mental disability are now classified as Silver Alerts.

Silver Alerts can be issued for any missing child who is incapable of returning to their residence without assistance.

There is no change to the current Amber Alert system for children who are believed to be abducted.