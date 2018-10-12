× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 12

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: NEW PALESTINE’S CHARLIE SPEGAL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Palestine's Charlie Spegal takes the pitch, runs over a defender, keeps his balance, and tiptoes the sideline on the way to one of his four first quarter touchdowns in the Dragon's 84-13 win over Delta.

NOMINEE #2: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN'S COLTON BROWN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heritage Christian's Colton Brown shakes free of an arm tackle and races 65 yards to the end zone in the Eagles' 27-14 win over Sheridan.