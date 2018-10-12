Snow and sleet make an early appearance in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Weather can change fast in the Hoosier State and that was evident Friday.

Although Indiana was experiencing record heat in the beginning of October, this week’s cold front brought the temperatures down into the 30s.

Among the rain Friday evening, some people spotted sleet and even snow fall in parts of the state. Viewer Angélica María Morales shared a video of large wet snow flakes falling in West Lafayette, while David Arnold captured sleet hitting the hood of a vehicle in Carmel.

While snow is great and all, many Hoosiers are hoping the white stuff holds off so they can enjoy the fall weather just a little longer. But, it doesn't look like we'll warm up much any time soon. Meteorologist Krista McEnany says we can expect temperatures to top out around 60-degrees on Sunday.