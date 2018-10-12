× Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Muncie man believed to be in extreme danger

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Muncie man believed to be in extreme danger.

Indiana State Police say 69-year-old Carl M. Gravitt was last seen in Muncie at about 10:30 a.m. Friday and he may require medical assistance.

Gravitt is described as being 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gravitt is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.