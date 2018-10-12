× Two teens arrested, charged in deadly June shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested and charged a pair of teenagers for a June murder.

On June 16, 21-year-old Trevon Lane was found shot to death in the downstairs common area of Spanish Oak Apartments near the 3600 block of Long Wharf Drive.

At the time, Indianapolis Metropolitan police said there were indications of a gunfight.

No arrests were made in the case for months, but on Wednesday, warrants were signed for 18-year-old Antoine Williams and a 17-year-old juvenile. Both are charged with murder.

The IMPD Violent Crimes Reduction Unit took the juvenile into custody this week. Williams was already in prison, serving time for an unrelated armed robbery, according to court records.