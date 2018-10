× Chatard’s Taylor wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for week 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bishop Chatard running back Daylen Taylor took the vote for the week 6 competition and is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

Taylor broke multiple tackles and dragged defenders into the end zone for the game-clinching touchdown in the Trojans' 21-13 win over Guerin Catholic.