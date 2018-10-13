Crossroads Comedy Festival uses humor for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Crossroads Comedy Festival is using humor for more than just laughs.

The festival - which features comedians, improv groups, sketch groups and podcasts from all over the world - raises money for Indyprov, a non-profit organization that not only does comedy shows all over the city, but gives back to the community. More than $40,000 has been donated to various organizations in addition to educational workshops being held for organizations like the Mary Rigg Community Center and The Autism Center for Indiana.

Jessie Davis joins FOX59'S Jessica Hayes to talk about the Crossroads Comedy Festival, which takes place Oct. 12-14 at three different venues: Flat12, IndyFringe Theater or The Anthenaeum.

Tickets are available now for $20.