DELPHI, Ind. — You can send school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children in need! Abby’s Angels is collecting these items as part of Operation Christmas Child. Abby’s Angels aims to send 100 shoe boxes of these items to children in need in memory of Abby Williams, one of the two Delphi teens found dead on Feb. 14, 2017.

You can drop off donations at 132 N. Main Street, Monticello, IN. Check out what to donate on the Facebook group website.