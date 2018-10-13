Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Did you know that as many as 33% of all women who have breast cancer can be saved without any medical breakthroughs? Partnering with Susan G. Komen, Wacoal's Fit for the Cure programs ensures that women receive high quality breast cancer treatment.

Each year, over 50,000 women attend one of Wacoal's nearly 1,400 one-day Fit for the Cure events where they are treated to a personal bra fitting and intimate wardrobe recommendation while also receiving breast health guidelines every woman should know.

Wacoal will host a Fit for the Cure event at Macy's in Castleton Square Mall on Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.