Football Friday Night: October 12

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – High school football wrapped up its regular season with week nine in Central Indiana on October 12, 2018. Here are the games FOX59 covered in our weekly Football Friday Night show.

GAMES: Bowling Green (KY) at Warren Central, Lawrence Central at Carmel, Lawrence North at Pike, Brownsburg at Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers at Zionsville, Avon at Noblesville, Delta at New Palestine, West Lafayette at Tipton, Perry Meridian at Mooresville, Decatur Central at Franklin, Sheridan at Heritage Christian.

GAMES: Columbus North at Terre Haute South, Brebeuf at Terre Haute North.