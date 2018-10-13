INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department went door-to-door on the near east side to give out fire safety information and smoke detectors. The canvassing to keep Hoosiers safe was part of fire prevention month, which runs through October.
IFD goes on “safety blitz”
-
Morning fire claims one life on Indy’s northeast side, police confirm
-
IUPUI hosts Public Safety Career Day for job seekers
-
IMPD, IFD ask city for more money during budget hearings
-
IMPD investigating fatal crash on city’s east side
-
2 million Ford F-150 trucks recalled due to risk of fire caused by seat belts
-
-
Staff member, 3 firefighters injured after fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility
-
Seven months after fire, family still waiting for city to tear down vacant house next door
-
Fire kills 10 children at slumber party – no adults were home at the time, officials say
-
Indy teen sentenced to 32 years for arson, manslaughter of adoptive father
-
Greenfield Fire Territory facing staffing issues
-
-
1 dead, at least 10 injured after series of gas explosions in Massachusetts
-
‘Pest issue’ prompts health department to shut down Indianapolis McDonald’s
-
Noblesville parents learn about new safety changes to be implemented at start of school year