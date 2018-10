Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An early morning house fire reignited hours later Saturday.

The house was on E. Morris Street near the Southeast side of the city.

The first fire started around 1 a.m. and the second fire started around 7:30 a.m. All four people in the duplex made it out safely because there were working fire alarms.

One neighbor says he heard a loud bang that made his house shake when the second fire started.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of both fires.