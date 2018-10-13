New attraction at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL, Ind. — A new attraction is coming this year to Carmel's Christkindlmarkt, which opens Nov. 17. The Gluhwein is a 33-foot tall, 10-ton tower that features more than 3,000 lights. It will serve as the center for mulled wines and beers.