CARMEL, Ind. — A new attraction is coming this year to Carmel's Christkindlmarkt, which opens Nov. 17. The Gluhwein is a 33-foot tall, 10-ton tower that features more than 3,000 lights. It will serve as the center for mulled wines and beers.
New attraction at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt
