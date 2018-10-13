Quiet start to the weekend; rain chances return Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A frost advisory is in effect from 4 AM through 9 AM Saturday in our northern counties. It includes the cities of Monticello, Peru and Wabash.

Good morning! There was a chill in the air this Saturday morning! Lows fell into the mid to upper 30s across central Indiana with areas of patchy frost.

We started off the day with a mostly cloudy sky, but higher pressure to our west will result in decreasing cloud cover this afternoon. Skies will turn mostly sunny after the lunch hour as highs rise into the lower to mid-50s.

If you have to get any yard work completed this weekend, Saturday is going to be the best day to do it. We are tracking a system that will bring scattered rainfall to the area on Sunday.

Showers begin to move into our southern counties early in the morning and travel over the central Indiana throughout the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

A stretch of dry weather arrives on Tuesday with temperatures remaining below average for the next several days! (Average highs: mid-60s) Temperatures will become milder by the end of the next work week.