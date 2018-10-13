Richard G. Lugar plaza unveiled downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The south plaza of the City-County Building downtown is now the Richard G. Lugar Plaza, named after the former mayor and U.S. senator. The space holds 1,500 people.
