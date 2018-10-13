INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — October is fire prevention month, and Koorsen Fire and Security donated 400 smoke detectors to the Lawrence Fire Department on Friday.
Smoke detectors donated to Lawrence Fire Department
-
Fire kills 10 children at slumber party – no adults were home at the time, officials say
-
1 dead, at least 10 injured after series of gas explosions in Massachusetts
-
8 dead, including 6 children, following Chicago apartment fire
-
No smoke detectors inside Logansport home where 2 children died in fire, officials say
-
2 IMPD officers checked for smoke inhalation after responding to near southeast side apartment fire
-
-
Indiana fire fatalities set to surpass last year’s total
-
More than 2 dozen cars damaged in fire at west side Indy salvage yard
-
Lawrence police take to the water in their lip sync challenge video
-
Staff member, 3 firefighters injured after fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility
-
Morning fire claims one life on Indy’s northeast side, police confirm
-
-
12-year-old Milwaukee boy dies after rushing into burning home to save brothers
-
3 children taken to hospital after suffering from carbon monoxide exposure in Parke County
-
Chicago fire that killed 10 kids reminds renters of smoke alarm responsibilities