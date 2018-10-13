The Original and Fabulous GermanFest returns for 10th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- What festival has dachshunds, German log dancers, a beer stein relay, yodeling, and enough German food and drink to burst your lederhosen? Why the Original and Fabulous GermanFest, of course.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Athenaeum Foundation is hosting a celebration of German heritage and its contributions to modern Hoosier culture. The 10th Annual Original and Fabulous GermanFest takes place on Saturday, Oct. 13, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Athenaeum and will feature a number of traditional favorites.

Joining our Morning Team's Jessica Hayes, along with a host of dachshunds, is Cassie Stockamp and Monica North to talk about the must-attend festival which drew 6,500 attendees in 2017.