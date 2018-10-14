INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — About 10,000 people attended the Indiana Latino Expo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Indiana Latino Expo held on Saturday
-
Circle City Classic chooses Grand Marshall battling youth violence
-
Summer Celebration begins week of activities for downtown Indianapolis
-
Free virtual reality experience taking place at Indiana Black Expo to show dangers of distracted driving
-
Indiana Black Expo moving Friday concert indoors due to severe weather threat
-
Family adopts child with Down syndrome out of poverty
-
-
Indiana BMV offices closed Saturday, Monday for Columbus Day
-
Get free admission to dozens of Indiana museums on Saturday
-
ICE looks to Indiana for new 1,200-bed detention center
-
VP Pence delivered remarks Saturday at GOP rally downtown
-
Stanley propels Iowa to 42-16 victory over Indiana
-
-
Quiet start to the weekend; rain chances return Sunday
-
Four Indiana breweries win at Great American Beer Festival
-
No. 24 Michigan St. gets tricky to hold off Indiana 35-21