INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Stars of Pink Fashion Show took place at the downtown Marriott on Saturday. In addition to raising money to help breast cancer patients, the show allowed survivors to show off their looks.
Stars of Pink Fashion Show raises money for breast cancer survivors
-
Breast cancer survivor wants other men to know they’re not exempt just because of their gender
-
IU Health staff rock pink hair to support breast cancer patients
-
Man sings Garth Brooks’ ‘Friends in Low Places’ for 36-hours straight
-
Pink fire truck stops by Greenfield to bring message of support to families battling illness
-
Join FOX59 for the 2018 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
-
-
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
-
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
-
Dragon Boat Race coming to White River
-
Bra art auction
-
Compensation fund for 9/11 victims running out of money as more victims become sick
-
-
After Work Makeover
-
‘Just felt like love’: Stage 4 cancer survivor loses lucky charm in Fountain Square
-
Lapel mom battling breast cancer among women selected for Colts’ ‘Pamper Her Pink’ event