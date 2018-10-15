× 2 dead after traffic accident on S.R. 32 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed late Sunday in a traffic accident in western Hamilton County.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., first responders from Westfield police and fire departments were called to the 4500 block of W. St. Rd. 32 to investigate a crash with injuries.

A tan Buick sedan and blue Chrysler sedan struck each other near the intersection of Joliet Rd. and St. Rd. 32, according to investigators. Two adults in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. The adult driver of the other vehicle was alert and conscious at the scene, and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators are early on in their investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.