Big money up for grabs! Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach $1 billion combined

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Big money is up for grabs this week!

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $654 million. That’s the fourth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The chance of matching all six numbers is one in 302 million.

The next drawing is Tuesday night on FOX59 just before NewsPoint at 11 p.m.

If you don’t have luck with the Mega millions, maybe you’ll have better luck on Wednesday!

That’s when the next Powerball drawing is.

No one won the drawing Saturday night, so the jackpot is now at an estimated $354 million.