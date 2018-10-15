× Former President George W. Bush campaigns for Mike Braun in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Former President George W. Bush will be in Indiana Monday to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Braun.

He’ll appear at a private fundraiser in Carmel this afternoon at the Ritz Charles. Media is not allowed at the event, so no lives streams will be available.

So far, the polls are tight between Braun and incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

There’s about three weeks left until the midterm elections on Nov. 6.