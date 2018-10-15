× Indiana asks Supreme Court to review abortion law signed by Pence

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments over a law that bars women from having an abortion based on gender, race or disability.

The law was signed in 2016 when Vice President Mike Pence was Indiana governor. But federal courts have blocked it, saying it violates a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.

Attorney General Curtis Hill on Friday asked the Supreme Court to take the case. He acknowledged a right to abortion but says it’s “not a right to decide which child to bear.”

Ken Falk of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says Indiana’s petition is an attempt to infringe on the right to abortion.

The law also requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains. That section also was blocked.