Myles Turner reportedly agrees to four-year, $80M extension with Pacers

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 10: Dwight Howard #12 of the Houston Rockets and Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers battle for position during their game at the Toyota Center on January 10, 2016 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have locked up big man Myles Turner on a new four-year contract extension, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Turner has established himself as one of the best interior defenders in the game, coming off a career-high 2.1 blocks per game.
He’s had an impressive preseason and gives GM Kevin Pritchard peace of mind knowing his core is now locked up for awhile.
The former 11th pick out of Texas will hope to help propel Indiana into a top 3 seed in the east this upcoming season.