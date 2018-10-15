× Myles Turner reportedly agrees to four-year, $80M extension with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have locked up big man Myles Turner on a new four-year contract extension, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Turner has established himself as one of the best interior defenders in the game, coming off a career-high 2.1 blocks per game.

He’s had an impressive preseason and gives GM Kevin Pritchard peace of mind knowing his core is now locked up for awhile.

The former 11th pick out of Texas will hope to help propel Indiana into a top 3 seed in the east this upcoming season.