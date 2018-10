× Red, the Steakhouse to close downtown Indy location

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The downtown steakhouse scene is losing a restaurant.

Red, the Steakhouse is reportedly closing at 14 W. Maryland St. due to a reorganization of its Ohio-based parent company, Red Restaurant Group.

The steakhouse, which opened up in May 2017, its set to close on Thursday.

There is still around a dozen steakhouses in downtown Indianapolis.