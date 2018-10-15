Rushville residents report multiple credit and debit cards compromised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH COUNTY- A number of people in Rushville are reporting that their debit and credit cards have been compromised. The scam has resulted in hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges.

Rushville resident Mike Daubenspeck was out to eat with his family on Saturday, when he got a call from his bank alerting him to mysterious charges on his debit card, with a large ATM withdrawal.

“At that point in time we were up to about 600 dollars,” Daubenspeck said of the fraudulent charges.

Daubenspeck cancelled his card, and then posted on Facebook to warn his friends and family. For many, it was too late. The post had more than 600 shares and 200 comments.

“Then everyone else started sharing it and it just went nuts,” Daubenspeck said. "Everyone said ‘well that's exactly what happened to us.'”

Daubenspeck kept track of the comments, making a spreadsheet to keep a running total. He says he knew about 95% of the victims who commented.

“We received our first report here at the Rushville police department on Saturday,” said Rushville Chief of Police Craig Tucker. "We’ve had a slow trickle of people coming in since that time.”

So far, Rushville police have received 16 reports, with 5 more filed at the Rush County Sheriff’s office. A figure much smaller than the number of Facebook comments, but that number is expected to grow.

“We got a handful of people that told us they need to come in and file but they can’t make it until they get off work this evening or they can’t make it until tomorrow or even later,” Tucker said.

Police are hoping to gather as much information as possible to find out how this happened, but right now it’s still a mystery, and it will remain that way for quite some time.

“Right now I wouldn't speculate," Tucker said when asked if it was a credit card skimmer. "We don't know, it could be any point of contact where someone sticks their card in a machine, it could be anything.”

Tucker says even if your money is refunded, you should still file a police report so they can investigate and track down the suspects.

"They should still come up here because those data points are what we need so we can compare them with the other people so we can find that point of compromise and start working backwards there," Tucker said. "The good thing about it is, if we’re lucky, there will be video. Now it may not be very good video, and it may not show us what we want to see, but without those data points to lead back to where it started we don’t even have that.”

In cases like Daubenspecks, his money was taken with an ATM withdrawal and most ATM's have cameras, which can help police find out who's behind the hack.

"If its an ATM withdrawal, someone's gotta be there taking it out the physical terminal," said Tucker. "Whoever pulled that money out on the other end, there's gotta be somebody standing there. That's not to say that their face isn't covered, but there's got to be someone standing on the other end.”

Daubenspeck, says the bank is giving him the money back, but regardless it’s a scary situation for the small tight knit community.

“It’s just a rough situation for everyone,” Daubenspeck said.