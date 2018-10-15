× Tracking early showers; temperatures running well below seasonal average!

Areas of rain on Live Guardian Radar to start your Monday. This rain will be with us through mid-morning and ease slowly east of downtown by noon, if not, earlier! A passing cold front will push rain out of the state by the afternoon, while moving our temperatures downward. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s, as sunshine builds in to end the day. After a hot open to October, temperatures have definitely shifted to a cooler pattern.

A Frost Advisory begins overnight and through 9:00am Tuesday morning. Skies will be clear in the morning and light winds should have us hovering near the freezing mark, so some plants could be damaged from the first frost of the season. Plenty of sunshine will be on the way Tuesday, but temperatures will remain below the seasonal average. More of the same to carry us through the rest of the week!