Calling all pizza lovers! Indy Pizza Week offers delicious deals around town

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Do you LOVE pizza? If so, this week is for you!

Second Helpings has partnered with NUVO for Indy Pizza Week, a week-long celebration of all things pizza.

The event runs Oct. 15-21.

Select restaurants around the city are offering a half-priced pizza deal, all while supporting a good cause.

Twenty percent of restaurant registration fees and sponsorship money will support Second Helpings’ food rescue, hunger relief and culinary job training efforts.

If you’re participating in the fun this week, share your pictures with the hag tag #IndyPizzaWeek

Where to get a half-priced pizza:

-Arni’s Restaurant

-Bazbeaux

-BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse

-Broad Ripple Brewpub

-Byrne’s Grilled Pizza

-Cafe at the Prop

-Drake’s

-Goodfellas Pizzeria

-HotBox Pizza

-Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

-Ingram Micro Mobility Marketplace (Eskenazi Health)

-Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro

-Noble Roman’s

-NOOK by Northside

-Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple