× Coldest start in 6 months…dry weather holding with sunshine back!

Clear skies and light winds have allowed our temperatures to drop quickly overnight! We are staring at the coldest start in nearly 6 months, since April 29th, when our temperature dropped to 30-degrees (a record low). After some patchy frost, expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon while temperatures slowly recover into the middle 50’s. Freezing warnings and frost advisories remain in effect until 9am. Keep in mind, it will be a little breezy this afternoon, so an added chill will be in play at times!

Another fast moving front arrives tomorrow (late morning), this will bring some added clouds but no rain, as temperatures remain below average. A slight warming trend will take hold on Thursday (Pick of the Week) and Friday before another front arrives, which will drive our temperatures back down for the weekend.