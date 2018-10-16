× Colts place wide receiver Marcus Johnson on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A season of injury claimed another casualty.

The Indianapolis Colts placed Marcus Johnson on the injured reserve list Tuesday. The second-year wide receiver suffered an injury to his right ankle on a kickoff return in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Prior to the injury, Johnson had two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts filled Johnson’s spot on the active roster with veteran wideout Dontrelle Inman. The 6’3″, 205-pound Inman brings experience to a depleted receivers room. T.Y. Hilton has missed the last two games with chest and hamstring injuries while Ryan Grant was forced to leave the Jets game with an ankle injury.

Prior to Inman’s arrival, the only healthy receivers were Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.

Inman has appeared in 49 games with 30 starts while playing with the Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers. His career totals: 130 receptions, 1,797 yards, 8 touchdowns. In October 2017, he was traded to Chicago, where he caught 23 passes for 334 yards and one TD in eight games with the Bears.

Johnson is the latest in the Colts’ long line of injured players and joins offensive linemen Joe Haeg, J’Marcus Webb and Matt Slauson and wideouts Deon Cain and James Wright, among others, on IR.

