Family finds derogatory letter, sheriff’s office investigating incident as hate crime

GREENTOWN, Ind.- The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a family find a derogatory letter at their home.

Sources with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office tell FOX 59/CBS 4 the letter was directed towards a family with a child who is black.

“It’s just really sad,” explains Shannon Kochensparger, a neighbor.

The sheriff’s office isn’t revealing exactly what was said in the note, but it was enough for this incident to be investigated as a hate crime. Officials calling the letter ‘threatening’ and containing ‘derogatory language.’

Officials believe juveniles wrote the letter. Shannon Kochensparger lives near Greentown, close to where the letter was found. She feels for her neighbor who didn’t deserve this.

“It’s just said that we still have to even deal with that in this day and age as much as we try to be inclusive,” explains Kochensparger.

Kochensparger wants whoever did this to realize the meaning beyond their words.

“I don’t know if it’s somebody around here that thinks it’s funny to play pranks on people but it’s just scary that anyone would have to deal with being made to feel less and they’re not.

Investigators are planning to talk with students when classes resume after fall break, hoping to track down leads.