Indianapolis residents must bring dogs inside during extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Tuesday morning, Indianapolis saw its first freeze warning of the season, proving winter is just around the corner.

When temperatures drop, it's important to keep pets protected or indoors. It's against the law to keep your pet outdoors in Indy if the temperature falls below 20 degrees or if a wind chill advisory has been issued. They can get hypothermia, frostbite and suffer any complications from the cold that humans experience.

When temperatures hit below 40 degrees, dogs must have shelter that is insulated with bedding, such as straw, and a cover over the opening that will allow the dog to shield itself from the cold temperatures to stay warm.

Outdoor dogs must also be able to access water and can't be chained or tethered outside between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Those who choose to disobey the law can expect to be ticketed and pay a fine of up to $200.

How to get help for a pet left out in the cold

If you’re concerned about the safety of an animal, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. For after-hour emergencies, you can call 317-327-3811. Those who need help with supplies or providing for their dog can call FIDO at 317-221-1314.

You can also report an address on the Request Indy website or app (iOS or Android). To report an animal outside, select “animals” and then “abuse.” Information submitted through the app goes to on-duty animal care officers.