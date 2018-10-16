× Lafayette police looking for 15-year-old runaway last seen in August

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities in Lafayette are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in August.

Donald Gritton III has sandy hair, brown eyes, is 6’2″ and 250 lbs. Police say Gritton III was last seen on August 29.

He is believed to be staying in the Lafayette area with various friends and has been in contact with his family through social media

If you have information on Gritton’s whereabouts, please call Lafayette police at 765-808-1200.