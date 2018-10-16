Mega Millions grows to record $667 million jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it’s absolutely massive.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night's drawing are 69, 45, 61, 3, 49 and 9.

The combined jackpots of the Mega Millions and Powerball have many people rushing to the closest convenience store, because in total they’re worth close to $1 billion. The Mega Millions drawing is for an estimated $667 million, and Wednesday's Powerball drawing is for about $345 million.

This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time and the third largest in U.S. jackpot history.

On Tuesday, many Hoosiers were trying to get tickets before the drawing.

Samantha Bishop is a local cashier and has seen a lot of people buying tickets.

“All morning long! Since we opened at 4:30 this morning just buying Mega Millions it’s going crazy. I thought they would buy two to three at a time, but they’re buying 10-20 dollars’ worth a time, it’s crazy,” said Bishop.

We spoke with several people on what they would do with the money if they won the big jackpot.

“I would probably pay off my home and help my sisters,” said Dottie Key.

“Everybody I know, friends and family, nobody would hurt for anything," said Jerry Mitchell. "Just live a normal life.”

“I’ve got my family, that’s number one. Then I probably buy me a home in Gatlinburg and one in Gulf Shores,” said Scott Huffman.

We hate to break it to you, but the chance of matching all six numbers is one in about 302 million. If you don’t win, maybe you’ll have better luck Wednesday for the Powerball.

The Hoosier Lottery issued this statement in regards to sales:

The sales cut-off for Mega Millions is at 10:44 p.m. EDT Tonight, Powerball is 9:58 p.m. EDT Wednesday and Hoosier Lotto is 10:39 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Mega Millions, Powerball and Hoosier Lotto tickets are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers.