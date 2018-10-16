PHOTOS: Semi-truck hit by train after asking for directions on Brownsburg tracks

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A semi-truck driver avoided serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after police say he parked on train tracks to ask for directions.

At around 4:30 p.m., authorities were called to the 200 block of N. Green St. on the report of a semi vs. a train.

Police say a semi-truck driver parked his truck on the tracks to ask for directions. Then, a train came along and clipped the rear of his trailer. The driver only had a minor injury to his wrist.

Several railroad crossings are blocked because of the accident and motorists are advised to use East or West Northfield Drive as an alternative route.