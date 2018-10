× Police investigate fatal crash on SR 37 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal crash on SR 37 near the intersection of Smith Valley Road in Greenwood.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. SB 37 is closed from Olive Branch Road to Stones Crossing.

We have a crew at the scene now, and we will update this story when more information becomes available.