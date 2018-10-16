Red Velvet ‘Cauldron Cookies’ are a scary good Halloween treat!
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Red Velvet “Cauldron Cookies”
Yield: Makes about 2 dozen cookies
Ingredients
- 1 (15.25 ounce) box red velvet cake mix
- 6 tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup powdered sugar
- Black gel food coloring
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar (or black sanding sugar)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- In a large bowl, combine red velvet cake mix, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract. Put in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes so the dough is easier to work with. Add powdered sugar and black food coloring to food processor and pulse until the powdered sugar starts to turn black. It will probably turn more gray than black, but that’s okay. You can add cocoa powder in 1 Tablespoon increments if you want the color to be a little deeper.
- Place the powder sugar and granulated sugar in separate, shallow dishes.
- Scoop out a 1-inch diameter ball of dough. Roll it in the sugar to coat before transferring it to the powdered sugar and rolling to coat.
- Place dough on baking sheet and bake 10 to 12 minutes until cookies are just barely set.
- Remove cookies from oven and let cool before serving.