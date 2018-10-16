Video shows rats as ‘big as dogs’ overrunning New York apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Some families in The Bronx say they’re terrified after unusually large rats overran their apartments.

According to WPIX, Asia Clemente said one of the rats bit her 1-year-old son. At one point, her three children huddled in a corner because they were so scared of them. Clemente has demanded a transfer to different housing.

“I would tell the mayor, 'Do better,'" Clemente told WPIX. "I pay my rent. We deserve to live like human beings."

“I can’t sleep at night. I don’t sleep. I’m so traumatized,” resident Veronica Martinez told WPIX.

The families said the rat problem got much worse after the basement garbage compactor was shut down.

WPIX aired video showing large rats in one of the apartments at Claremont Consolidated Houses. Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, who represents the Bronx's 16th Council District, said the video made her skin crawl.

“I think the mayor, the acting chair and the general manager should all come to the Bronx,” Gibson said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said the agency was looking into the situation.

“Since this first came to our attention, we have taken aggressive steps to address the current infestation by eliminating rodent access to the building and the apartments, which will also keep future rodents away. We apologize to our residents and will continue to vigilantly monitor this situation."