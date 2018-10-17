× 1 teen arrested, another identified in violent armed robbery of Indy elderly couple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the two teenagers wanted in the armed robbery of an Indianapolis elderly couple has been arrested and the other has been identified.

Police say 16-year-old Micah Pimentel turned himself in on Wednesday and he’s been waived to adult court. The other suspect, 18-year-old Rahiam Shabazz, has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Detectives believe Pimentel and Shabazz forced their way into the elderly couple’s home in the 1100 block of Nanwich Ct. on Sept. 25. Once inside, police say the suspects struck the 76-year-old wife in the head before tying her and her husband up. The suspects then fled the scene in the couple’s silver Jeep, which police say was later recovered.

The wife suffered severe bruising to her arms, neck and face when the crooks repeatedly hit her. Once authorities responded to the home, she was taken an area hospital in stable condition.

After the crime, police say the teens were spotted using one of the couple’s credit cards at a local Family Dollar.

With Pimentel in custody, police are now asking the public to help them apprehend Shabazz, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.