A full week of November-like chill and no let-up in sight; Freeze warning issued

THE CHILL CONTINUES

The sunshine sure goers along way but the chill in central Indiana is still quite impressive. The October sun is trying but not overcoming what is more typical air for mid-November. Wednesday, we reached the seventh straight day below normal and the seventh straight day where temperatures failed to reach 60-degrees.

The past six days are the coolest for the dates since 2006 and only 7 other October’s have produced this type of chill on record. The average temperature over the past week of 46° in the normal for mid November!

MORE COLD TONIGHT

A cold front passed early Wednesday morning shifting wind to the northwest. While the sunshine has masked the cooler air mid afternoon, clearing skies and lighter winds later tonight will allow the temperarue once again to drop to near freezing by sunrise Thursday. Once again a FREEZE WARNING is issued from 4 am to 9 am Thursday while a FROST ADVISORY is up for south-central Indiana. This is the second issuance of the week with a forecast low in Indianapolis near 32-degrees.

COLD KEEPS COMING

The chill will be reinforced by another cold front passing Saturday morning. Widely scattered rain showers may develop later Friday evening, current thinking is coverage will be limited and then again Saturday evening before the next real surge of chilly air.

Again, it is looking like rain showers could mix with snow showers late Saturday before clearing by sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures will continue well below normal into next week and even into the final week of October. October continues to elude us.