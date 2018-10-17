× City-County Councilor Scott Kreider to resign Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– District 23 City-County Councilor Scott Kreider is set to resign this week.

In a letter to the council, the Republican says his decision is based on two factors. He claims he’s getting too busy with work to devote an appropriate amount of time to his duties as councilor, and he’s also getting married soon.

Due to the upcoming marriage, he says he plans to move out of the district at some point.

“It has been my proud privilege and honor to serve the people of District 23, the City of Indianapolis, and the County of Marion in our great state,” he said in a statement.

His resignation will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19. Marion County Republicans will hold a meeting within the next month to select Kreider’s replacement.

This was Kreider’s first term on the council.

Council Chairman Jim Merritt issued this statement: